Black Widow: Young Natasha is Played by a Famous Action Star's Daughter

✖

Potential spoilers for Black Widow follow! Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, you may have noticed a familiar face at the start of Marvel's Black Widow but been unable to place her. Though the movie as a whole is a prequel, at the start of Marvel Studios new film the clock gets turned back even further to a time when Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova were just children and living in America under deep cover. Playing the part of young Natasha? Actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.

Jovovich and Anderson have been together since 2002, working together on the original live-action Resident Evil movie, with Jovovich giving birth to Ever in 2007 just two months after the release of the third movie, Resident Evil: Extinction. Ever Anderson made her big screen debut in 2016's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, playing both the Red Queen AI in the Umbrella HQ but also the young version of Jovovich's Alice character. She'll next be seen in another Disney production, the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy, playing the later.

"On the one hand I'm terrified because I know how difficult this industry is," Jovovich previously told ET about her daughter taking up acting in major movies. "And on the other hand, I'm overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and she has been very focused on it since she was five years old."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ever Anderson (@everanderson)

Appearing opposite Anderson in the opening minutes of Black Widow is another familiar face for genre fans though with Violet McGraw playing the part of young Yelena Belova. McGraw is best known for playing Young Nell in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and Alice in Cinemax's Jett.

Black Widow is seemingly the swan-song for Scarlett Johansson's character, with Florence Pugh's Yelena seemingly taking over as the MCU's Black Widow moving forward. The movie's post-credit scene sets up he next moves but Marvel's Kevin Feige isn't ruling out another Black Widow movie down the road.

“‘Maybe there will be more down the road’ — [is the answer] comics have taught us,” Feige told THR. “Anything could be the answer to that question.”

Perhaps if that happens, Anderson and McGraw will get the chance to return.

Marvel Studios' Black Widow is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access for an additional fee of $29.99.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.