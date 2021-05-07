Black Widow: Milla Jovovich Teases Her Daughter's Role as Young Natasha Romanoff

✖

One of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2021 has to be Marvel's Black Widow. After being delayed from its original release date last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is expected to hit theaters this May. While that is still several months away and details about the solo film for the fan-favorite character are still relatively few, Monster Hunter star Milla Jovovich is now offering up a few teases about her daughter Ever Anderson's role as a young Natasha Romanoff in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, explaining to ET her mixed feelings about her daughter's career while also speaking about how perfect the Black Widow role is for Ever.

"On the one hand I'm terrified because I know how difficult this industry is," Jovovich said. "And on the other hand, I'm overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and she has been very focused on it since she was five years old."

She went on to explain that Ever has "grown up on sets" because of Jovovich's career as well as her father's, director Paul W.S. Anderson, and then described the Black Widow role as being a perfect fit.

"We call her Baby Widow," Jovovich said. "She's such a fan of the Marvel movies and you know, Ever is just such an incredible talent. She's just a real natural and it was so wonderful to watch her on set."

As for Ever's performance as young Natasha, it sounds like that's something we'll get to see early in the movie. In Marvel's Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book, a publication from Titan Books giving fans a deep dive into the feature, David Harbour -- who plays Alexei, the Red Guardian -- explained how the "family" element of the film comes together.

"Now, the connection to him and Black Widow is that they were set up as a spy family in America in the '90s," Harbour said. "So, Rachel Weisz's character, Melina, was sort of the mom, Alexei was the dad, and Natasha and Yelena were their little kids. We see that in the beginning of the movie, and they sort of function as a family."

Harbour added, "They knew each other form long ago and then they lost touch for almost twenty years. And when we pick up, Alexei's had this deep knowledge of Natasha in a certain way that no one else had when she was a kid. He took her from the Red Room and also put her back into the Red Room because he believe din this cause."

Black Widow is scheduled for release on May 7, 2021.