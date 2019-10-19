New Blade Fanart Will Leave You Excited for Mahershala Ali’s Marvel Arrival

At some point in the next few years, Mahershala Ali will officially be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Blade. With the debut of the Daywalker still under lock and key, it’s creating a shroud of mystery allowing fans time to pump out all kinds of fan content and one new piece of fan art could end up being our best look at Ali’s role as Blade yet. Shared on Instagram by fan art maestro @death.streak007, Ali’s Blade is dual-wielding one of his iconic throwing stars in addition to a souped-up revolver. Then, on top of everything else, the character also has two swords in tow as he’s dressed head-to-toe in black clothing.

Aside from Kevin Feige’s confirmation Blade would be taking place in Marvel Studios’ Phase 5, little else has been revealed about the project. We do know Ali’s Blade predecessor Wesley Snipes seems generally okay with the recasting, congratulating the actor earlier this year on assuming the role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes said in an earlier statement given to ComicBook.com. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Blade has yet to set a release date.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Blade? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!