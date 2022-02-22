Marvel’s Blade Reboot Adds Krypton Actor Aaron Pierre

The Blade continues to add to its impressive cast, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks to add the iconic vampire hunter to its ranks. Mahershala Ali was revealed as the new Blade back in 2019, and the studio is finally getting the wheels turning on his new solo film. Acclaimed actor Delroy Lindo was the first to join Ali in the film, and now Krypton alum Aaron Pierre has been added to the ranks.

According to a new report from Deadline, Pierre has been cast as a substantial character in Blade. There is no word yet as to who Pierre is playing, but this mystery role was apparently one that quite a few actors in Hollywood coveted. The report suggests that, while Lindo was already on Marvel’s radar when his part was written, the role ultimately filled by Pierre was one that the studio took its time to cast. Given how many other actors wanted to the part, it seems as though it could be a prominent one for not only Blade, but potentially Marvel’s future.

Comic fans likely know Pierre from his work on the DC-inspired Krypton, but that’s hardly his only notable work in recent years. The actor had a prominent role in M. Night Shyamalan’s twisty thriller Old last year, and he’s set to star in Barry Jenkins and Disney’s Lion King prequel as the voice of a young Mufasa.

Marvel’s Blade is being directed by Mogul Mowgli‘s Bassam Tariq. Watchmen and Hunters writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour is penning the script with Kevin Feige taking on his usual role as producer.

Fans have been anxious to see what Marvel Studios does with Blade, a character that has been a cult figure at Marvel Comics for quite some time. The character was first portrayed in live-action by Wesley Snipes in a trilogy of films from the late ’90s and early 2000s.

While Ali’s Blade hasn’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet, he was teased in the post-credits scene of Eternals. Blade could be heard warning Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman when the character reached for the infernal Ebony Blade. Whitman, aka the Black Knight, will likely be appearing in .

