Blade Vs. Wolverine Imagined in Awesome Fan-Made Poster

There certainly is no shortage of Marvel Comics-inspired movies coming down the pipeline, but one fan-made poster just suggested another amazing possibility.

BossLogic and George Evangelista recently debuted a new collaboration, which imagines an updated Blade movie starring Wesley Snipes. The fan-made poster, which you can check out below, pits Snipes’ vampire-hunter against another iconic hero — Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, complete with his iconic brown costume.

Years ago, the thought of actually seeing Blade and Wolverine going toe-to-toe onscreen would’ve been impossible, with the Blade films distributed by New Line while Wolverine has been part of Fox’s X-Men universe. But with the Blade film rights now back at Marvel Studios, and the X-Men possibly returning thanks to the Disney/Fox deal, it actually couldn’t be out of the cards.

But even if Blade and Wolverine both return to the big screen in some way, it sounds like it will probably be with different actors. When Jackman was asked if the Disney/Fox deal would bring him out of Wolverine retirement, he revealed that that probably isn’t likely.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together.” Jackman explained last December. “And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, “Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,” and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

And when it comes to Blade, it sounds like there’s definitely a desire to revive the character under the MCU banner, although it’s unclear exactly what that would look like.

“We think it would be cool. Someday,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said last July. “My tenure at Marvel started 17 years ago, and there were two things that sort of launched the modern era. One was X-Men, which was the first thing that people said, ‘Oh, there’s life here.’ But a few years before that, there was Blade. A character nobody had heard of at all, had only appeared in a few issues of Tomb of Dracula or something, turned into a big franchise.”

