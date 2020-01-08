BossLogic Crafts Touching Guardians of the Galaxy Tribute to Australian Bushfires

The Australian bushfires continue to rage on and now, fan artist BossLogic has joined the cause in promoting charities the masses can donate to during this time. Taking to his social media platforms, the artist unveiled a heartbreaking piece featuring Guardians of the Galaxy fan-favorite Groot carrying a koala through the scorched bush. He then tugged at the heartstrings of Marvel cinematic Universe fans around the world, captioning the image with, “I’ll call you Rocket!”

Prints of the piece in question are available online and as BossLogic says, all proceeds will be given to the Red Cross to distribute to those fighting the fires on the frontlines. You can buy a print at BossLogic’s store here.

The piece itself has gone mega-viral online, with it even catching the eye of Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn. Gunn reshared the image on his personal Instagram account Tuesday, also pointing people to donate to the Red Cross. BossLogic’s touching artwork follows on the heels of Avengers star Chris Hemsworth announcing he and his family were making a substantial contribution to various Australian charities.

“Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia,” Hemsworth said in a recent social media video. “My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. I’ve put together links supporting fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date. The first two movies, plus Avengers: Endgame, are now streaming on Disney+.

