Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Costume Recreated Perfectly In Cosplay

It didn’t take long for cosplayers to make their own versions of Captain Marvel‘s movie costume, and Florencia Sofen has easily created one of the best.

Florencia Sofen has taken on Captain Marvel before, but for this latest costume, she teamed with photographer Rafael Fali Ruiz-Davila for a movie-centered cosplay. The costume is the black, green, and silver suit we’ve seen Brie Larson in on the set of Captain Marvel, as the full red, blue, and gold suit has yet to be revealed.

This version is pretty dead-on too, and they even threw in some slick energy effects to complete the photoshoot. It all adds up to a marvelous (so sorry for that…couldn’t help myself) cosplay, and you can see two images from the photoshoot below.

“#BuenosDias #Goodmorning

This is my first shot at #MadeinJapan (Austria) with my new #CaptainMarvel cosplay Thanks everybody for giving me a magical weekend!

📸by the fantastic @fali_ruizdavila

#Cosplay”

Florencia Sofen Cosplay can be found on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Patreon.

Rafael ‘Fali’ Ruiz-Davila’s work can be found on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Patreon.

As for Captain Marvel, the film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Mar-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

