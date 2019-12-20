Brie Larson Jokes About Seeing Captain Marvel As A Chain-Smoking Old Man In Jimmy Kimmel Live Monologue

Best known for playing the titular superhero in Marvel Studios‘ Captain Marvel and her Academy Award winning role in Room, Brie Larson has no revealed a new hidden talent of hers: hosting late night television. Last night, Jimmy Kimmel revealed that he would be busy during the taping of ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience an unable to host the titular Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with Larson tapped to step him for him in his absence. As one would expect, Larson made more than one reference to her Marvel work in her opening monologue.

“This is actually an interesting place to come into work,” Larson started. “Right outside that door is the Hollywood Walk of Fame which is overflowing with tourists and people dressed as superheroes. Today I got to see what Captain Marvel would look like as a chain-smoking old man in a wig…. and it’s still kind of hot.”

The acress went on to brag about the box office receipts for her two Marvel Studios this year, which made her compensation for guest hosting pale in comparison.

“2019 has been a pretty big year for me,” Larson said to a roar of applause. “Between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, my films have grossed almost $4 billion this year, and tonight I am getting $800 and a plate of hummus.”

The superhero jokes capped it off with a reference to real life and a shout out to DC’s Gal Gadot.

“It was a huge honor to be the first woman to ever headline her own Marvel movie. But there are so many other great female superheroes like Wonder Woman, Black Widow, Nancy Pelosi.”

It’s unclear what Larson’s next move as an actress will be, or if she’ll ever guest host on Jimmy Kimmel again, but the she still has an extensive contract with Marvel Studios ahead of her. In a recent interview with Variety, Larson was asked if she knows when she’ll be filming the talked-about Captain Marvel sequel, but the actress revealed that nothing is currently set in stone.

“No. I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting.” Larson explained. “I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job. I just feel like it’s been this incubation time. Whether it’s incubation because I’m developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: OK, I’m going to be turning 30. I’ve been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what’s there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow.”