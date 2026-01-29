Moonstar #1’s Ashley Allen Teases An Epic, Fantasy-Inspired Epic (Exclusive)

Since her debut as an original member of the New Mutants, Dani Moonstar has been a favorite of X-Men fans. Over the years, she’s appeared in countless stories and been a part of many teams, including not only the New Mutants, but the Mutant Liberation Front, X-Force, and even the X-Men themselves, bringing with her her incredible powers, experience, and impressive skills. But in her more than 40-year history, Moonstar has never had her own solo series — until now, and ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arriving on store shelves March 4th, Moonstar #1 is the first solo series for the iconic character and will see her face a challenge unlike anything we’ve seen before. Written by Ashley Allen with art by Edoardo Audino, in Moonstar #1, death awaits Dani Moonstar. When an ancient, soul-sucking weapon is set loose, it’s up to Dani to track it down! But the weapon’s deadly wielder won’t make it easy for her. After recent tragedies, Can Dani trust herself to save those closest to her? Or will her self-doubts lead to even more bloodshed? We spoke with Allen about this epic new adventure for this beloved character and you can read all about it and check out the first look below!

Moonstar Will Be an Epic, Fantasy-Inspired Saga

ComicBook: This is the first-ever solo series for Dani Moonstar, which is very exciting, and it’s part of the equally as exciting Shadows of Tomorrow era of X-Men. What is it like getting to be part of this major moment for such an iconic character? How did this opportunity come about?

Ashley Allen: It’s been such a blast! As someone who grew up reading the New Mutants, Dani Moonstar has always been a character I’ve been drawn to so it’s been fun to take her on this journey of self-discovery and epic adventure. Dani has such a legacy. From the New Mutants to her time as a Valkyrie, to helping to lead the next generation of mutants in Krakoa, she is such a force. With this new Shadows of Tomorrow era, it felt like the perfect time for Dani to strike off on her own and headline her own solo series. In our series, we get to examine her past while paving the way for what’s to come in Dani’s next chapter.

This project came about from our MAGIK (2025) series, specifically as a sort of spinoff coming from the events of Magik #10. In that issue, Magik and Dani tear down this magical society and, in the aftermath, Illyana asks Dani whether or not she’d like to lead the organization. Dani isn’t so sure. It’s in this indecision that our series takes place. But don’t worry – you don’t need to have read MAGIK to read our series! We designed our series to be a perfect jumping in point to understand what makes Dani Moonstar so special!

Dani and Magik’s dynamic was one of my favorites to write and it was great to see how excited fans were to see Dani again! When my editor Darren [Shan] approached me with this opportunity, I couldn’t say no. The chance to tell an epic fantasy saga with Dani at the center — what’s not to love.

Just reading the description of MOONSTAR #1 you get the sense that this is going to be a very epic story — the idea of a soul-sucking weapon on the loose is both intriguing and terrifying in equal measure. What can you tell us about the stakes this challenge has for Dani and how it stacks up with things she’s faced previously?

I really wanted to lean into Dani’s past as a Valkyrie, and an epic, fantasy inspired saga seemed like the perfect way to pay homage to Dani as a character. And as a fantasy nerd, I knew that we needed a threat to match Dani’s skills.

Dani’s fought demons, gods, and death itself – but this threat targets everything that Dani holds dear. Our villain is the antithesis of Dani and challenges her worldview. One of the things I love most about Dani is how optimistic she is … but the question is whether she can hold true to that when faced with undying nihilism. In our series, Dani has to confront who she is now versus who she’s been … and where she wants to go next. The stakes have never been higher but luckily Dani’s never been one to shy away from a challenge!

What is something about writing Moonstar that surprised you or challenged you in an unexpected way?

Dani is an incredibly complex character. She is a leader, a mentor, a warrior (her Valkyrie roots take center stage in our series!), and an empath. However, these are all words that describe Dani to an external audience – ignoring her inner life. I wanted to make sure that in our series — especially in a solo series — we focused on who Dani is as a person and what motivates her versus just her role to others in the extended Marvel Universe.

Finding this balance was something that surprised me but it was a fun challenge to take on! I truly can’t wait for fans to see the first issue.

Dani Moonstar is one of those characters that a lot of people really love and who is really special but we don’t see enough of. What has been your favorite thing about writing the character?

I admire Dani’s courage. Yes, in the literal sense, she is a hero ready to dive into action to help others. But what really resonates with me is her courage to chart new paths forward, even if others tell her she can’t. She sees new possibilities and trusts in her own abilities to make them happen. I admire that about Dani as a character and that facet makes her super fun to write!

What is one thing you can tease about the series for readers or that you think they’ll be most excited about (without spoilers!)

Dani’s going to have to make some hard choices in our series … but luckily, she’s never truly alone. We have some fun cameos in our series that truly explores Dani’s past and the people that make her who she is.

Check Out The Cover to Moonstar #3!

We also have a look at the cover for Moonstar #3 out in May. Here’s how Marvel describes that issue: Trapped in Memories! The cursed sword Dáinsleif plans to take every bit of Moonstar, from heart to soul. As the sentient sword combs through Dani’s memories, what secrets will it unlock? And will Dani wake up before it’s too late?! On Sale 5/20.”

Moonstar #1 goes on sale March 4th from Marvel Comics.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!