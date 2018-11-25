Brie Larson Shows Fellow Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth How to Use a Real Hammer

When it comes to the question of who is the strongest Avenger, Hulk and Thor has some serious competition.

Brie Larson, who will be starring in the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, Captain Marvel, has been showing off her power skills on Twitter and we are beyond impressed!

The actress, who won an Oscar in 2016 for her performance in Room, shared a video this morning of her bringing down the hammer– literally. She didn’t hesitate to tag Chris Hemsworth, who is best known for playing Thor in the MCU. Thor, of course, is widely recognized for wielding Mjolnir, his special hammer that carries the inscription: “Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.”

Well, it looks like Brie Larson is more than worthy. She makes wielding a 16 pound sledgehammer look easy, which is pretty impressive considering her small stature. Hemsworth has yet to respond to his shout-out, but the actor also enjoys sharing workout videos on social media. Hit most recent post, which was shared on November 13th, will probably inspire you to get off the couch.

Been mixing up my training a lot lately, working with a few super humans with military backgrounds – the focus is on strength, speed and mobility with little to no rest to build endurance. Feeling goooooooood 💪💪👍👍🤙🤙😁😁 #giveitacrack pic.twitter.com/lMW15rvvf4 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 13, 2018

Larson frequently shares photos and videos of her workouts, too, clearly staying in shape for her (hopefully) ongoing stint in the MCU. In fact, many believe she’s about to take over the role as leader of the Avengers, with recent rumors circulating of her signing a seven picture deal. (The actress later denied these reports, but we’re still hoping to see an extended stay for Carol Danvers in the MCU.)

“Practice means to perform, over and over again in the face of all obstacles, some act of vision, of faith, of desire. Practice is a means of inviting the perfection desired.”#MarthaGraham pic.twitter.com/h49yYZ8s8Y — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 24, 2018

Fans cannot wait for Captain Marvel to finally hit theaters in March, especially since it’s the first film in the MCU to feature a woman in a titular role that’s not also shared with a man.

We’re also thrilled to see the MCU take a trip back to the ’90s, where we’ll be getting a glimpse of the younger versions of our favorite S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). The star-studded cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell, and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theatres on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2019.