Brie Larson Unaware Of Captain Marvel Haters, Doesn’t Have Time For It

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel was a home run at the box office, and a sequel is very much on the way. That said there was some backlash amongst a portion of the audience who took umbridge at the character’s new spot at the forefront of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while another group didn’t love Larson’s defense of people of color and her critiques on the world of film criticism. All those together meant trolls took to things like Rotten Tomatoes to knock down the film while others started campaigns to replace her and boundless YouTube videos denounced her and the character, but thankfully none of it worked and Larson is here to stay. Recently Variety spoke to Larson about that section of fandom, and the good news is she wasn’t even aware of it.

When the interviewer brought up the fans who rooted against the film, Larson said” “They did? Oh. I didn’t even know.” She then added “I don’t have time for it, you know? The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like: Am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?”

She did say recently she has been asked about how often she googles herself, but she’s kept that to 0. “More recently, I guess maybe it’s because of “Captain Marvel,” I’ve had a lot of journalists be, like, “How often do Google yourself?” I’m, like, “I’ve never Googled myself.”

I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am,” Larson said. “I’m extremely committed to that in my day-to-day life!”

“There is really nothing more pleasurable to me than observing my mind,” Larson said. “And interrogating myself. It is a thing I’ve done since I was a child. And I will do for as long as I can. And I’ve also been super committed to having people in my life that I believe if I start veering too far in a direction, and I need to change something or work on something, that they’ll take me to dinner and be, like, “Hey! I’m noticing this, I feel like you should look at that.” So I trust that, and I trust my experience.”

“When you have a mission and things that you want to do — and my time and my energy is so limited — it just becomes so clear as to what I want to spend it on. And that’s just not what’s of interest to me,” Larson said.

