Bruce Campbell Shares Hilarious, Fake Message Trying To Raise Money For Spider-Man 4

Bruce Campbell, who starred in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead series and has made cameos in nearly all of the director’s projects, including Spider-Man, shared a hilarious image on social media last night, seeming to be a CashApp scammer impersonating the filmmaker. It’s likely that the message is not an actual scammer, but a meme. Scammers often impersonate celebrities in order to catfish fans into sending them money, and the practice is so common, and often so easy to see through, that it has become a popular meme format, making a joke out of the practice by playing on things the celebrity is known for.

In this case, “Sam Raimi, the director” wants Target gift cards so that he can hire Tony Maguire to star in Spider-Man 4. It was apparently all going according to plan, until Kevin Fiegey pulled the funding. That seems pretty legit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the image below.

Boy, that Sam – always hitting people up for money. I will chip in, because I love Tony Maguire. pic.twitter.com/L6mgf2Gaf6 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) January 20, 2022

From the sound of it, this version of Raimi was trying to make a Spider-Man movie, funded my Marvel Studios, surreptitiously without the head of the studios finding out? No wonder that didn’t work; it’s a horrible plan. In any event, he needs those gift cards, and Raimi is helping him get the word out. After all, who doesn’t love Tony Maguire?

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and even before it was officially happening, that had fans expecting to see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.