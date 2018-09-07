‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Pays Tribute to Burt Reynolds

In the wake of the tragic passing of Burt Reynolds earlier today, many people are paying tribute to the iconic actor and posting their own messages in honor of the Academy Award-nominated star.

Now Ryan Reynolds posted a hilarious photo honoring the late actor, pointing out how Burt inspired a humorous marketing campaign for Deadpool.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He did it first. And best. And naked,” Ryan wrote on Twitter, captioning the identical photos of the Merc’ With the Mouth and Burt.

Ryan’s statement is the latest to come from family, friends, and colleagues all outpouring in their support. The actor’s passing was a surprise to many, and in response people are speaking about their favorite memories of the iconic star.

Burt’s family issued a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, where his niece Nancy Lee Hess reflected on his legacy.

“My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate, and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans, and acting students,” said Hess.

“He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino [in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

Burt’s former flame and co-star of the classic Smokey and the Bandit, Sally Field, issued a statement to the Associated Press in honor of his memory.

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy,” Field’s statement reads.

These declarations are just a few of the many, many statements issued in the wake of Burt Reynold’s passing. Everyone has come out in support of the family while honoring the storied legacy the actor has had on the industry.

Burt Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Boogie Nights, and is known for films such as Deliverance, Cannonball Run, Smokey and the Bandit, and The Longest Yard. He is survived by his son Quinton.