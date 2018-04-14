Cactus That Looks Like Groot From ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Discovered

Following the success of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Groot became a popular character for fan artists, artisans, and the like to adapt.

You might remember this gorgeous swingset from late 2014.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, four years and a sequel later, it looks like Mother Nature has got in on the fun.

About a week ago, a local FOX affiliate posted the following photograph to their news show’s Facebook page, saying that one of their viewers had spotted a cactus that resembled Groot.

…they’re not wrong.

Groot, of course, is a bit smaller and slimmer than that these days. After having given his life at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy, a fragment of Groot was used to plant and re-grow him.

