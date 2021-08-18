Captain America 4: Sam Wilson Fans Are Celebrating Anthony Mackie's First Solo Movie
Captain America 4 is coming and Sam Wilson fans are absolutely stoked about it on Twitter. Variety reported that Anthony Mackie had officially signed on for the sequel project. It was all but assured that we’d get another adventure with the Avenger before the next big team-up picture. There has been no word about whether or not fans can look forward to seeing Sebastian Stan alongside his friend. The Winter Soldier probably will show up in Cap’s next adventure, but anything can happen. Marvel hasn’t given any indication about which heroes would actually show up in that movie too. (All the Spider-Man fans out there are now chomping at the bit for the Tom Holland/Anthony Mackie hijinks on set.) It’s a good day for the MCU fans as another dynamite episode of What If premiered as well. Check out what everyone is saying down below:
Captain America 4 is moving forward! Anthony Mackie just closed the deal to star.
It will likely begin filming next summer!https://t.co/9lPRgCvF5D pic.twitter.com/SxZpubNF9d— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 18, 2021
Mackie told EW about the Cap 4 news earlier this year. It's a pretty amazing story. "I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!" [holds up a cellphone] "I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything," he joked.
Are you excited to see what they have planned for Sam Wilson? Let us know down in the comments!
CAP 4 CONFIRMED TODAY IS THE BEST DAY EVER SAM WILSON GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES— maddie ⩔ ✪⌛️🌧 (@mmouttamyhead) August 18, 2021
sam wilson is officially coming back to us!!! pic.twitter.com/NqHD0nn8QV— samantha 💫🦋✨ (@holymangos) August 18, 2021
joaquín torres as falcon in captain america 4 i can feel it in my bones pic.twitter.com/Q7myJuW3go— brioche ⩔ CAP IS BACK (@wlsonbrns) August 18, 2021
shang chi premiere, t’challa episode, captain america 4 signed, eternals trailer & official poster and titans episode tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qek1hywrQQ— zach (@civiiswar) August 18, 2021
I genuinely can't wait for Captain America 4.
This is a Sam Wilson appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/7AQbivzF0L— Z ⚡ (@SnapzEnt) August 18, 2021
Anthony Mackie Is Officially Starring in 'Captain America 4'.
Yes, he @AnthonyMackie is.👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uXBwnJcU16— #NHFTHR 👇🏽 (@NHFTHR) August 18, 2021
Sooo #CaptainAmerica4 coming in 2023???
I'm so ready to see Captain America aka Sam Wilson❣— Ria ⎊ ۞ what if...? era! Ⓐ (@riastxrk) August 18, 2021
captain america 4 is actually happening i’m so so so excited— unity ⎊ (@hsmstark) August 18, 2021