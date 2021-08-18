Captain America 4: Sam Wilson Fans Are Celebrating Anthony Mackie's First Solo Movie

Captain America 4 is coming and Sam Wilson fans are absolutely stoked about it on Twitter. Variety reported that Anthony Mackie had officially signed on for the sequel project. It was all but assured that we’d get another adventure with the Avenger before the next big team-up picture. There has been no word about whether or not fans can look forward to seeing Sebastian Stan alongside his friend. The Winter Soldier probably will show up in Cap’s next adventure, but anything can happen. Marvel hasn’t given any indication about which heroes would actually show up in that movie too. (All the Spider-Man fans out there are now chomping at the bit for the Tom Holland/Anthony Mackie hijinks on set.) It’s a good day for the MCU fans as another dynamite episode of What If premiered as well. Check out what everyone is saying down below:

Mackie told EW about the Cap 4 news earlier this year. It's a pretty amazing story. "I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!" [holds up a cellphone] "I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything," he joked.

