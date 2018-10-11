‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Has the Solution to a Major ‘Terminator’ Plot Hole

Now that Chris Evans has wrapped filming on Avengers 4, he finally gets to relax, sharing with his followers on Twitter that he was recently enjoying a viewing of James Cameron’s The Terminator. The film helped launch Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career, but Evans pointed out that he had unanswered questions about the killer cyborg’s Austrian accent.

The actor posited to Twitter, “How come the Terminator could perfectly imitate John Connor’s voice but couldn’t speak in his own voice without an Austrian accent?”

In the film, the cyborg is sent from a future in which artificial intelligence had started a war against humanity, which caused the self-aware Skynet to send a killer back in time to kill Sarah Connor who was to give birth to John Connor, leader of the human resistance.

The actor’s question resulted in hundreds of replies from his fans, all attempting to offer their insight. The actor claimed a friend of his had an answer that involved the accent intentionally being a misdirect.

Evans followed up, “My friend Paul had the best answer: ‘He has an Austrian accent on purpose – a non traditional American accent ensures that it’s less alarming when he doesn’t get American cultural cues and sh-t like that. Seems less like a robot and more like a foreigner.’”

In the original The Terminator, the cryborg serves only as an assassin and doesn’t need to blend in, though the above answer would more aptly explain the accent in the many sequels in which the cyborg helped humanity.

Interestingly, Avengers: Infinity War and the accents featured in the film ended up becoming something that fans discussed extensively following its release.

The film depicted Captain America and Black Widow going into hiding after the events of Captain America: Civil War, with the former growing a beard and the latter changing her hair color in an attempt to blend in. Scarlet Witch, who had an Eastern European accent in previous films, had a much more subtle accent in Infinity War, with fans thinking this was a reflection of actress Elizabeth Olsen’s performance. Co-director Joe Russo pointed out that the disappearing accent was the character’s attempt to blend in.

“We have intentionally tried to strip that accent away for a couple of reasons,” the director shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “One is, you’ll notice at the beginning of [Captain America:] Civil War, that Black Widow is training her how to be a spy. And two, she has now been on the run and one of the most distinguishing characteristics that she has is her accent. So if you’re gonna try to disguise yourself, or hide yourself, or not be caught, you’re going to try to limit those trigger warnings that would make it easy for someone to identify you, which would be inclusive of her accent.”

Fans can see Evans’ final performance as Captain America when Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.

