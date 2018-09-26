Bucky & Iron Man Rest in New ‘Captain America: Civil War’ BTS Photo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be in disarray after Avengers: Infinity War, but a behind-the-scenes photo reminds fans of simpler times.

James Young, who served as a stunt double for both Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) on Captain America: Civil War, recently shared a photo of him with Stan on the film’s set. You can check it out below.

The photo – and Young’s caption – are pretty tongue-in-cheek, especially considering how complicated the plot of Civil War ultimately got. As it turns out, the rivalry between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Chris Evans/Captain America (Chris Evans) almost bled over into Avengers: Infinity War.

“Now, what’s interesting about these characters is that they’re all heroes,” Joe Russo explained on the film’s commentary track. “And that, irrespective of the events of Civil War and the fact that they caused physical damage to Rhodey, when aliens show up with the intent to destroy the Earth, he does not hesitate, as a hero, to invite in other heroes who can help him defend the planet. And I think it will be a much different situation if Tony were here. If Tony and Steve had to see each other for the first time, it would be much more complicated.”

“Right. Which is why we didn’t do it,” co-writer Stephen McFeely added. “We tried in a few drafts and it ground things to a halt.”

Another Civil War plot thread also made its way into the subtext of Infinity War — whether or not Bucky and Steve contacted each other before the film’s events.

“In the two years that Natasha, Sam, and Steve were insurgents, they probably had cause to go back to Wakanda, hideout, move on from there, etc.,” Stephen McFeely explained after the film was released. “So yeah, I think once Bucky got — that Shuri, more or less, was successful in sort of repairing his mind, there was a big ‘Oh my god, I got that guy back’ moment.”

“I mean, at the very least, Cap was aware of his progress.” Christopher Markus added. “You know, maybe they Skyped.”

What do you think of this Captain America: Civil War BTS photo? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

