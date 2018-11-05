Marvel Concept Art Reveals the Wasp’s Scrapped Debut in ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne finally got to suit up as the Wasp in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. Some fans know there was a time when Wasp was going to debut in Captain America: Civil War. Thanks to concept artwork from the film, we now have an idea what that could have looked like.

Marvel Studios director of visual development Andy Park shared some Captain America: Civil War concept art to Twitter. The art shows Wasp teaming up with Ant-Man during the film’s climactic airport battle.

Some of you may know I did a whole bunch of keyframe illustrations based on an early script draft of Civil War. Wasp was at one point going to make her debut in this movie. It was fun but I’m glad they held out to properly introduce her in #AntManandtheWasp @EvangelineLilly pic.twitter.com/NZjoO3W75W — Andy Park (@andyparkart) November 5, 2018

“Some of you may know I did a whole bunch of keyframe illustrations based on an early script draft of Civil War,” Park says. “Wasp was at one point going to make her debut in this movie. It was fun but I’m glad they held out to properly introduce her in Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed was also pleased that Marvel held back on introducing Wasp. Reed teased Wasp’s debut in the first Ant-Man movie and pushed to keep her out of Civil War.

“Oh yeah, I went nuts,” Reed said in an interview. “‘No, we can’t do that.’ And also, there are so many characters in Civil War and also in Infinity War that it became a thing where, you can’t have Wasp’s coming out party in the movie, because you are only going to be able to devote this much screen time to her and that’s what our movie really wanted to be about. Those kinds of things are conversations that happen and they just sort of organically reveal themselves.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.