Marvel Reveals Frank Miller Variant for ‘Captain America’ #1

Legendary comics creator Frank Miller is providing a variant cover for Marvel’s upcoming relaunch of Captain America with new writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and artist Leinil Francis Yu.

Miller depicts Captain America with his iconic shield on his arm, holding an American flag with an eagle perched on top.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Fans got their first taste of Coates and Yu’s Captain America on Free Comic Book Day, which seemed to draw significant inspiration from Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s classic Daredevil story “Born Again.”

Coates has made a big splash at Marvel Comics writing Black Panther for the past few years. In an essay announcing the launch, Coates discussed why it is he wants to write Captain America.

“Two years ago I began taking up the childhood dream of writing comics,” Coates writes. “To say it is more difficult than it looks is to commit oneself to criminal understatement. Writers don’t write comics so much as they draw them with words. Everything has to be shown, a fact I knew going into the work, but could not truly know until I had actually done it. For two years I’ve lived in the world of Wakanda, writing the title Black Panther. I’ll continue working in that world. This summer, I’m entering a new one—the world of Captain America.

“There’s a lot to unpack here. Those of you who’ve never read a Captain America comic book or seen him in the Marvel movies, would be forgiven for thinking of Captain America as an unblinking mascot for American nationalism. In fact the best thing about the story of Captain America is the implicit irony. Captain America begins as Steve Rogers – a man with the heart of a god and the body of a wimp. The heart and body are bought into alignment through the Super Soldier Serum, which transforms Rogers into a peak human physical specimen. Dubbed Captain America, Rogers becomes the personification of his country’s egalitarian ideals -an anatomical Horatio Alger who through sheer grit and the wonders of science rises to become a national hero.”

Captain America #1 releases, most appropriately, on July 4th. The official solicitation text follows:

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • LEINIL FRANCIS YU (A)

WRAPAROUND Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by JIM STERANKO

Variant Cover by DAVID MACK

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

Virgin Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

Blank Variant Cover Also Available

IT IS WINTER IN AMERICA.

For over 70 years, he has stood in stalwart defense of our country and its people. But in the aftermath of Hydra’s takeover of the nation, Captain America is a figure of controversy, carrying a tarnished shield…and a new enemy is rising!

Who are the Power Elite? And how do they intend to co-opt and corrupt the symbol that is Captain America?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99