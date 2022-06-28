Captain America Meets Deadpool In New Marvel Preview

Alongside his assumption of the Stars and Stripes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sam Wilson is wielding the shield as Captain Americain Marvel Comics. First taking on the mantle in 2014's Captain America #25, the former Falcon has been a pivotal part of event runs like Secret Empire and taken younger heroes like Joaquin Torres under his wing. Beyond Torres, Marvel's new Captain America has had no shortage of friends. Wilson has been a member of miscellaneous iterations of the Avengers, fighting alongside the likes of Thor and Nova. Now, the star-spangled man is adding another unlikely ally to his circle. Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2 will feature Sam Wilson seeking out Deadpool for information regarding the Super-Soldier Serum. Unfortunately for Wilson, the merc with a mouth is imprisoned in the Kingdom of Latveria, the Eastern European nation led by Doctor Doom.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

While Wade Wilson doesn't have much of a relationship with the unrelated Sam Wilson, he does have a lengthy history with the previous Captain America. Steve Rogers is touted as Deadpool's personal hero, and is even his inspiration to join the Weapon X program, an evolution of the Super-Soldier program, in 2017's Deadpool #31. Unfortunately for the red and black clad mutant, it doesn't look like he'll get the chance to star opposite Rogers in the MCU anytime soon.

"I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it," Evans told ComicBook regarding a possible Captain America return. "It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

Even though hopes of a Steve and Wade excellent adventure might be minimal, there's still opportunity for the MCU's new Captain America to link up with the universe's newly acquired Deadpool. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Anthony Mackie have yet to have any screen time together, but that could change in a future MCU project. Both Reynolds and Mackie have solo titles currently in development at Marvel Studios. Specifics on Deadpool 3 and Captain America 4 could come as soon as next month, during Marvel Studios' presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

For now, fans can see this unlikely duo on the page in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #2, which hits shelves on June 29.