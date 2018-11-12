‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Had an Error That Many Fans Missed

There’s a strange typographical error in Captain America: The Winter Soldier that many Marvel fans missed.

One user on Reddit noticed it while watching the film on FX. The error can be found in the exhibit in the Smithsonian museum. The Bucky Barnes memorial begins with “Born in 1916,” but the lifespan given at the bottom of the monument says “1917-1944.”

There being some confusion over when Bucky Barnes was actually born isn’t all that uncommon. Various different Marvel Cinematic Universe sources have claimed he was born in 1916, 1917, or 1922. Even the date of Bucky’s presumed death is called into question since the exhibit lists it as 1944 but both Arnim Zola and Sam Wilson have stated that Bucky went missing in 1945.

What is strange is that the exhibit contradicts itself with two different dates that can both be seen with at the same time. You’d think the Smithsonian would have had someone correct the error in the decades since the end of World War II. Some fans on Reddit have jokingly wondered if Bucky was born around the strike of midnight on New Year’s Eve 1916/New Year’s Day 1917, but sources suggest his date of birth is actually in March. Then again, who can really say with all of the other inconsistencies surrounding the character?

The Winter Soldier has come a long way since his reemergence in that second Captain America movie. Still, star Sebastian Stan can remember exactly what he did when he first put on Bucky’s metal arm.

“I did not do the robot,” Stan said on an episode of Earth’s Mightiest Show. “I was just more like going around like grabbing things left and right, making sound effects and I think they were always like telling me ‘you know you don’t have to do those sound effects when you do the punches’ but [I] couldn’t help it.”

Appropriately enough, that arm has grown and changed right alongside Bucky.

“The first arm that was in the Winter Soldier movie, the material was really hard, and it was very hard to actually move in it… but it actually informed the way I was moving at the time because it was just like carrying this thing, so it totally affected me in a great way,” Stan said. “It made me discover the character in a way. And so, I guess to some extent, so does he. He’s just becoming more comfortable in his own shoes and arm as he’s progressively getting older.”

The next step for the Winter Soldier may be a co-lead role in a Disney+ streaming service limited series alongside the Falcon.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is now available on home media.