Woman Thinks She Married Captain America After Wisdom Teeth Removal in Hilarious Video

Captain America has a lot of fans, but most of them don’t believe they’re married to him. One woman got her wisdom teeth removed, and she thought they were engaged in a hilarious video posted to Facebook. Janelle’s friends took the footage and captured it for a hearty chuckle during this time everyone is spending inside. They got her into the chair and the procedure is done before things got a little bit wacky. There were tears and wondering where Chris Evans’ smiling face was when it was time for her to go home. It reminds people of David After Dentist, and that makes a ton of sense.

“I don’t want anyone here, I just want me and him,” she says before the person helping her asks if she’s talking about Captain America. The healthcare professional asks her to hold a cold compress on her face. When she refuses, they say, “Captain America will hold it on your face for you!” To which Janelle retorts, “Where is he, make him do it!” She goes on, “Where is he? He’s abandoned me right here, and he’s not.”

As Janelle starts to freak out a bit, the people helping her try to get her to calm down. When faced with a replacement, she asks, “Where is his shield? They try to say that a stack of papers will fill in for the Vibranium weapon, but Janelle’s not having it. After the workers clarify that he’s there to help, she asks them, “Why is he so nice?” The moment is almost too pure for words. Then, when offered a kiss on the forehead, the lady insists on kissing on the lips instead. If it really was Chris Evans this would make a bit more sense.

The entire scene is so surreal, and it goes to show just how much people miss Evans in the role. He was very clear in some previous comments to the New York Times about how much this ride meant to him.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off … I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody,” Evans began. “But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need.”

