‘Captain Marvel’ Gets a 1995 Trailer

Captain Marvel is finally hitting theaters next week, so the Internet is full of fun of content to keep Marvel fans busy until the big day finally arrives. Recently, the folks at Nerdist had some fun with the film’s trailer by making it feel right out of the ’90s.

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the next Marvel feature is traveling back to 1995, so it’s no surprise Nerdist would choose it as the time period of honor in their remixed trailer. In addition to using footage from the upcoming Brie Larson-led film, they also took footage from two movies that were actually released in 1995: Die Hard with a Vengeance and Species.

The third Die Hard film was the perfect choice considering it co-starred Samuel L. Jackson, who will be reprising his role of Nick Fury in Captain Marvel. Species was a solid choice, too, considering it’s about an alien-human hybrid while Captain Marvel is expected to be full of Skrulls, Marvel aliens who disguise themselves as humans.

Witten and edited by Matt Caron, and narrated by Josh Petersdorf, this Nerdist video is described as a “VHS copy of 1995’s summer blockbuster hit,” which they’ve decided to call Captain Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Hero (because subtitles were bigger back then). They also decided to use footage of Jeremy Irons from Die Hard with a Vengeance, making it appear as though he’s Captain Marvel’s biggest foe.

“This action thriller has the greatest explosions, car chases, and state-of-the-art special effects of its time in this Nerdist Remix!,” they explain.

Many fans were quick to comment on the YouTube video, expressing their love for the ’90s throwback.

“If only Marvel had actually done their trailers for Captain Marvel themed around 90’s trailers. That would have been pure dope,” one commenter wrote.

“I think I’ll wait to Blockbuster it,” joked another.

“I would watch this in heartbeat,” someone else replied.

What did you think of this retro Captain Marvel trailer? Tell us in the comments!

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

