Brie Larson Doesn’t Know When Captain Marvel 2 Is Coming

With Captain Marvel having brought in over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, a sequel for the Brie Larson-starring Marvel Cinematic Universe film is certainly one of the movies greatly-anticipated by fans as the we move into a post-Endgame world. It wasn’t one of the films revealed as part of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 plan at San Diego Comic-Con back in July, but studio chief Kevin Feige did tease that film was on the horizon. Where on the horizon, however, turns out to be a mystery for Larson as well. The star told Variety that she not only doesn’t know when the next Captain Marvel is, but she also doesn’t know what she’s doing next.

“No,” Larson said when asked if she knew when she was doing the next Captain Marvel film. “I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting. I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job. I just feel like it’s been this incubation time. Whether it’s incubation because I’m developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: ‘OK, I’m going to be turning 30. I’ve been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what’s there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

But there is one area of growth that Larson already seems to have pretty well under control and that’s dealing with the negativity from certain fans when it comes to Captain Marvel. She revealed in the interview that she was largely unaware of the toxic backlash.

“They did? Oh. I don’t even know,” Larson said in response to fans who slammed the film with sexist criticisms before its release. “I don’t have time for it, you know? The things that I have extra time to really look at are like: am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?”

The actress went on to note how little the internet impacts not only her daily life, but also how she views herself and her worth.

“More recently, I guess maybe it’s because of Captain Marvel, I’ve had a lot of journalists be, like, ‘How often do Google yourself?’ I’m, like, ‘I’ve never Googled myself,’” Larson confessed. “I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am. I’m extremely committed to that in my day-to-day life! There is really nothing more pleasurable to me than observing my mind. And interrogating myself. It is a thing I’ve done since I was a child. And I will do for as long as I can. And I’ve also been super committed to having people in my life that I believe if I start veering too far in a direction, and I need to change something or work on something, that they’ll take me to dinner and be, like, ‘Hey! I’m noticing this, I feel like you should look at that.’ So I trust that, and I trust my experience.”

What do you think about Larson’s comments? Let us know in the comments below.