Marvel Just Recycled a Move From The MCU’s Most Successful TV Finale (& It Pays Off)

It’s no secret that Marvel Studios struggles in the TV department. Its shows have trouble finding their footing, and successful Marvel Cinematic Universe finales are few and far between. It’s tough to remember what happens in Secret Invasion‘s final episode, outside of Rhodey coming out of the Skrull compound and G’iah becoming a Super Skrull. Meanwhile, WandaVision goes from a fascinating mystery box program to a CGI boxing match in its last moments. One of the few shows that defies the odds and stays on track from start to finish is Loki, which follows a variant of the Asgardian as he tries to escape from the Time Variance Authority.

Loki doesn’t play it safe, though, teasing that someone is pulling the TVA’s strings and sending people to the Void. The Disney+ show waits until the very last minute to peel back the curtain, and the move works out in its favor. Marvel Studios is well aware of that fact, which is why it has its latest series, Ironheart, use the same strategy.

Loki‘s Big Bad Waits to Make a Grand Entrance

When Loki uses the Tesseract to escape New York, he thinks he’s in the clear. Unfortunately, the TVA is ready to take him in because he’s not where he’s supposed to be in the timeline. The organization and its employees aren’t impressed by the God of Mischief’s antics, and the only reason he doesn’t get pruned is that Mobius sees potential in him. The TVA agent needs help hunting down another rogue Loki variant, who reveals there’s more to the organization than meets the eye. Going by the name Sylvie, she convinces the other Loki to meet with the beings in charge of the TVA. The meeting proves eventful because it comes to light that the TVA’s top brass are all robots who answer to someone else.

After learning the truth, Loki finds himself on the wrong end of a Time Stick and wakes up in the Void. He meets other variants of himself before reuniting with Sylvie. The two of them head to the Citadel at the End of Time and meet He Who Remains, a Kang variant who makes it his life’s mission to keep the multiverse together. He explains that he wants someone to take over for him because letting all the multiverse branches free would cause chaos. Loki thinks about the offer, but Sylvie kills He Who Remains before he can make a decision, letting the multiverse loose and unleashing countless Kang variants. While Riri Williams doesn’t think she has the fate of the multiverse in her hands at the end of Ironheart, she still has to mull over an offer.

Mephisto Makes His MCU Debut in Ironheart‘s Finale

Just like in Loki, it’s clear from the start that someone is working behind the scenes to manipulate events. The Hood possesses magical powers that he can’t explain, which he uses to rob people all over Chicago. He recruits Riri to his cause after his current tech specialist, Stewart, drops the ball on a job. She knows that The Hood’s crew is up to no good, but she needs the money and doesn’t care where it comes from. However, after two jobs, including one where she lets Cousin John die, she knows the criminal life isn’t for her. Riri still needs to take care of The Hood, though, so she builds a new suit and takes the fight to him.

Before Riri flies off for her final battle, she has Zelma Stanton imbue her suit with magic to give her a fighting chance. Sadly, in the process, the AI N.A.T.A.L.I.E. disappears, leaving Riri heartbroken. She thinks all hope is lost until a mysterious man appears before her after the fight with The Hood. He calls himself Mephisto and offers her a way to get her friend back if she agrees to work with him, which she can’t pass up. But Mephisto outdoes himself by bringing the real Natalie back from the dead and giving her a second chance at life. The shocking cliffhanger makes Ironheart go from a solid series to a must-watch one with massive implications for the MCU, just like Loki before it.

