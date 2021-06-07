Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Can't Contain Her Excitement Visiting Avengers Campus

✖

Avengers Campus is officially open for business as Disneyland, and some of Marvel's biggest stars are now getting the chance to visit the attraction. After an opening event that included Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and the newly-minted Captain America Anthony Mackie, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has revealed she too has been to the new theme park. In social media posts over the weekend, Larson shared a pair of pictures of her smiling outside one of the park's attractions.

"Visit the Avengers Campus," she tweeted by adding a green checkmark emoji. "So excited for you all to see the campus, now ope nat #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure at Disneyland!"

Before long, Larson will begin filming The Marvels, the highly anticipated follow-up to her billion-dollar solo outing. This time around, Larson will be joined by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan in an ensemble feature.

“As far as her actors, I feel like she took, and has taken, even as we started building towards The Marvels, great care to hear our feedback on who this character is, what story we’re trying to tell and finding ways to - I mean, most of the time when I say, ‘Hey, I’m thinking this,’ she’s already thought it and is thinking it and has been working on ways - she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. I was gonna get to that,” Parris previously said of her role in the movie. “There’s this, this and this that I’m thinking about for that moment.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, well, okay!’ So I love that she’s always thinking ahead and that I always feel very welcome to go and talk with her and to hash out story points and character arcs and development.”

She continued, “I just love her point of view. I love her sensibilities, her visual sensibilities. She’s so smart. I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about The Marvels, I mean, it’s history. She’s making history. She’s amazing and I can’t wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta.”

Captain Marvel 2 is currently set for release on November 11, 2022. Captain Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.

