Captain Marvel 2 Filming Could Set Up Ms. Marvel Meeting

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially in full swing, with a number of projects either preparing to be released or in various stages of production. One of the latest to do so is Captain Marvel 2, which has reportedly begun second unit filming before production officially commences at the end of May. While we're still a ways away from seeing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in action together, a new set of details could hint at the meeting between the two beginning to become a reality. A Reddit post from user @eframain revealed that second unit photography — particularly, "green screen plates" — were filmed on a section of multiple Jersey City streets earlier this month.

While there's no clear indication of exactly what the context of this filming in Jersey City was, it's safe to assume that it's tied to Kamala, who famously lives in that location within the comics. Some have speculated that the location — and particularly, part of the footage being captured via helicopter — could hint at a scene taking place on a rooftop. In Ms. Marvel #17, Kamala and Carol officially meet face-to-face for the first time, and it's a sequence that has become beloved by fans over the years. It's certainly within the realm of possibility that a similar meet up between Kamala and Carol could take place on those rooftops, or some other moment involving Kamala herself.

“I feel like [Kamala is] the future,” Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

Captain Marvel 2 is set to be directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, with a script written by Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. The film will also feature Zawe Ashton in a currently unknown role.

"You watch these movies and you see people do these like 'Whoa,' like when a superhero does a really cool turn around or something," Larson said on a video on her YouTube channel earlier this year. "I didn't have that living in me so I had to be taught how to do that....I've changed so much, I've grown so much and so I'm really excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now. To see how all of you have embraced Carol and taken her on and used her as a symbol for whatever it is if there's difficulties that are going on in your life. Moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it's a line from the film or from the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredibly. I'm excited to keep expanding on that."

Captain Marvel 2 is set to be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.