Captain Marvel 2 Rumored to Begin Second Unit Photography Next Week

✖

Principal photography on Captain Marvel 2 isn't expected to begin until late next month, but that doesn't appear to be stopping the film's second unit from getting extra footage in the meantime. A new report circulating online suggests Captain Marvel 2 will be filming aerial shots next week under the working title Goat Rodeo.

The team at Murphy's Multiverse first reported the news, making sure to point out that no actors will be involved whatsoever. Instead, the second unit will strictly be shooting outdoor plates to use for visual effects development.

Reports surfaced earlier Tuesday morning suggesting principal photography on Captain Marvel 2 will begin Memorial Day weekend and film at locations in both London and Los Angeles.

"You watch these movies and you see people do these like 'Whoa,' like when a superhero does a really cool turn around or something. I've changed so much, I've grown so much and so I'm really excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now," Captain Marvel star Brie Larson said about her development between features.

She added, "To see how all of you have embraced Carol and taken her on and used her as a symbol for whatever it is if there's difficulties that are going on in your life. Moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it's a line from the film or from the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredibly. I'm excited to keep expanding on that."

The movie is set to be directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta from a script by WandaVision scribe Megan McDonnell. The film will see the return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and will also feature appearances from Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Zawe Ashton in a currently-unknown role.

Captain Marvel 2 is currently set for release on November 11, 2022.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!