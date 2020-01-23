Marvel Fans React to Captain Marvel 2 News

Marvel fans got some big news on Wednesday with the report that Captain Marvel 2 is indeed in the works with an anticipated 2022 release. The big news didn’t stop there, though. It was also reported that writer Megan McDonnell has been hired to write the script after her work on the Disney+’s upcoming WandaVision series, and that Marvel Studios is searching for a female director to helm the sequel as Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are not expected to return. As one might expect, fan have a lot to say about it.

In addition to the anticipated release, script, and director news, the report offered fans a lot to get excited about. It notes that Captain Marvel 2 will not be set in the past and will, instead, be set in the present day something that would indicate the setting will be a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This update is particularly exciting for fans as last month Captain Marvel star Brie Larson told Variety that she didn’t know when the sequel would be coming out.

“I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting. I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be!” Larson said. “And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job. I just feel like it’s been this incubation time. Whether it’s incubation because I’m developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: ‘OK, I’m going to be turning 30. I’ve been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what’s there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow.’”

For what fans are saying about the updates, there is a lot of excitement and not just for the estimated release date. Fans are excited about the hunt for a female director as well as the report about the present-day setting. Others are just excited to see the movie coming together after some of the negativity from certain subsets of fans that made the rounds when Captain Marvel first hit theaters.

Read on for fan reactions to the Captain Marvel 2 news and stay tuned to ComicBook.com for future updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Hearts

captain marvel 2 in 2022??!??!! pic.twitter.com/rR8nfH8G5D — ʏᴀᴅɪʀᴀ ⧗ (@hillswidow) January 23, 2020

Rainbows!

captain marvel sequel confirmed captain marvel sequel confirmed captain marvel sequel confirmed pic.twitter.com/tTA2hzmonL — zoe (@IearningtoIove) January 23, 2020

ABOUT TIME

ABOUT TIME!!!!! I was hoping Captain Marvel and/or Black Panther would kick off the new phase of the MCU. I cannnnot wait for this! https://t.co/Q3AfWzFvkb — Mandalorian Mark (@MarkMandalorian) January 23, 2020

Optimistic

I liked Boden and Fleck’s work on Captain Marvel and thought the film was actually recognizable as their style, moreso than some other MCU directors.



That said, I think a new director could be a good, especially if the sequel is headed in a more intergalactic direction. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) January 23, 2020

Can’t wait

Can’t wait to hear all the dude bros complain about this lol. I enjoyed Captain Marvel alot and I’m excited about this sequel. https://t.co/eiTOaX34BJ — Colton (@N0TL0C_) January 23, 2020

YES

SO EXCITED

CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 IS COMING WITH A NEW DIRECTOR IM AHANFBSHAIFITITJ pic.twitter.com/ojiDGAqQhD — alivia (@ororoalivia) January 23, 2020

Hallelujah!

captain marvel 2 is in the works hallelujah! — 🅁 gabriel (@eternaIes) January 23, 2020

Not a drill!

CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 IS COMING THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/9vsasMJK7n — Luke 🔜 #Sundance2020 (@skywalkercinema) January 23, 2020

…but not everyone is excited