‘Captain Marvel’: 7 Things We Want To See In A New Trailer

Fans are excited to get a new glimpse at Captain Marvel next Monday, but that likely won’t be a full-on new trailer. When that does hit though, we have a few things we definitely want to see.

The first Captain Marvel trailers have given us an idea of what the general plot is as well as the characters involved, though there are several lingering questions that we would love to get answers too, and a few items of fan service that we wouldn’t mind seeing either.

So far we know that Carol ends up having her memories tampered with at some point by the Skrulls or the Kree, so she doesn’t remember her time on Earth and in the Air Force, though there is something in the back of her mind that keeps trying to bring them back into focus. She ends up under Jude Law’s command as part of the Starforce, but eventually, she is able to recover her memories and fight alongside SHIELD and Nick Fury.

The Skrulls also play a part in the film, as they are trying to infiltrate our government and SHIELD. They’ve managed to do it too, and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos will eventually run into Captain Marvel and Fury as a result.

That’s a decent amount of information, but there is more we want to see from the next trailer, so we’ve compiled our wishlist right here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Shape Shifting

While we’ve seen the Skrulls in previous trailers, we’ve never seen what they can actually do. That goes double for the Skrull infiltrator that we’ve seen in each trailer taking on the guise of an older woman, who smiles at Carol on the bus. Carol then decks her, and in subsequent trailers we see her react, but never change.

We know that Skrulls can shift between more human forms and their natural ones, and Talos actor Ben Mendelsohn has even described what the change looks like, but we can’t wait to actually see it in action.

The Supreme Intelligence

Many believe we have actually already seen the Supreme Intelligence in the trailers for Captain Marvel in the form of Annette Bening, but for now, that is just a theory. We would love to have it confirmed though.

The first hint of the Supreme Intelligence in the movie came in a description of the film’s Starforce, which Captain Marvel is a part of, at least towards the beginning of the movie. Jude Law previously made mention that his character is “driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people”, and that divine leadership part sounds an awful lot like the Supreme Intelligence.

In the comics, the Supreme Intelligence started out as an object that housed all of the minds of passed great Kree thinkers and generals. It eventually gained sentience, but in the books, the design is a bit outlandish. It would make sense then that Marvel would do something more akin to what they did with Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, turning Ego into a person rather than a giant planet with a face. That still made it into the movie, but most of the work was done by that point as far as grounding and the like.

The Name Mar-Vell

The jury is still out on who exactly Jude Law is still playing, but even if he isn’t Mar-Vell, we feel you have to acknowledge the character at least in some form or fashion before the credits roll.

For this one, we just want to hear his name or see some sort of Kree memorial or something in the footage that gives reference to the name and character. If the movie takes after the recent comics, Carol’s origin won’t be as reliant on Mar-Vell as it was previously. Still, meeting him and going on those early adventures warrants some sort of inclusion in the film, and we would love to see a hint of that in the new trailer.

Jude Law Confirmed

Speaking of Jude Law, while we don’t want to know everything, it would be at least nice to know who the heck he’s playing. Leaks and action figures have spoiled a bit of the surprise, indicating he is playing Yon-Rogg, but Marvel continues not to address the topic directly and wants to save a surprise for the final film.

We totally get that, but a part of us still really wants to know who he is.

More Maria Please!

We would also love to see a bit more of Captain Marvel’s supporting cast, including Lashana Lynch, who plays Maria Rambeau in the movie.

So far we’ve only received a glimpse of her interacting with Carol during their time in the Air Force, but Larson has described the dynamic between them as “really important” to the movie. She also calls her the “representation of love” in the film, and we want to see more of that reflected in the trailer.

The Skrull Threat

Back to the Skrulls for a moment, while we’ve seen a glimpse of Talos here and there and one shot of a group of Skrulls, so far they haven’t really made a huge impression, and we definitely want that to change.

We want to see how deadly they can be, and the way to do that would be to show, even if it is a tiny glimpse of it, some sort of all-out action scene between Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, and the Talos. Preferably this scene would include more than one Skrull, and we’d be fine even if it was the footage that was recently shown at CCXP.

The Flerken Side

This last one is for the Chewie…I mean Goose fans. The Nick Fury Marvel Legends figure recently made its way to pre-order, and the full figure will also come with a Goose accessory, but one that is in shackles.

As we explored here, that is a take on one of the more memorable sequences from the comics, where Chewie was kidnapped by mercenaries. As for why it was kidnapped, it was because of how powerful Chewie happened to be since she is a Flerken and not a cat. We hope to see this particular plot point teased in the new trailer, and maybe, just maybe, even a look at Goose showing her true alien side.

So that’s what we want, but what do you want to see? Let us know in the comments!