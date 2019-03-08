‘Captain Marvel’ Adidas Sneakers Arrive Today

Marvel, Adidas, Footlocker and comic book artist Jen Bartel have joined forces to release a pair of Captain Marvel shoes that look absolutely amazing. As you can see from the image above, Jen Bartel has done a wonderful job incorporating the Captain Marvel aesthetic into the design.

If you want to get your feet into a pair of these, here’s what you need to know…

The Captain Marvel x Adidas sneakers will be available right here at Foot Locker for $150 (free shipping) starting at 10am EST (7am PST) today, March 8th. Quantities will be extremely limited. Absurdly enough, they will only be sold in men’s sizes, but sizing them for women is as simple as subtracting 1.5 from your normal shoe size. So, if you wear a size 8, your men’s size would be 6.5. A size chart is available on the product page.

Odds are the Captain Marvel sneakers will sell out in the blink of an eye, so keep your eye on this eBay page for the inevitable resales.

Captain Marvel hits theaters today, March 8th. Our review is available here. The synopsis reads:

“Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

