Stunt Driver Describes ‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Chase Scenes

They might have characters who can fly, but neither Ant-Man and The Wasp nor Captain Marvel will be above an intense car chase scene.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at an event hosted by Nissan, stunt driver Richard Rutherford opened up about his work on the next two upcoming Marvel Studios films. Rutherford has previously worked on Black Panther, Jurassic World, and John Wick, but loses no drop of enthusiasm when discussing the upcoming films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Captain Marvel has a pretty intense sequence,” Rutherford said. “One that I drove at LAX, at the airport. It is a big chase scene. How it plays out, or what it means in the film I don’t know. They don’t tell me that and they don’t give us scripts.”

Of course, Marvel has made a point of keeping their film details secrets from anyone who doesn’t have to know. Rutherford’s description is interesting, though, as he details a car chase in a movie centered around an “uber-powerful” hero with the ability to fly. Perhaps Nick Fury or other popular Marvel characters are going to get in on the action?

Rutherford also doubles down on what the Ant-Man and The Wasp trailers have shown off, in part. “[Ant-Man and The Wasp] is going to have some really cool stuff,” Rutherford said. “There are hills, and cars jumping, and Suburbans drifting and all of that.”

Rutherford has more than 40 stunt credits to his name but thoroughly enjoys his time with Marvel Studios and other films of such caliber for a number of reasons. “With Marvel and those big productions, it is one of the coolest things about the job,” Rutherford said. “We are in downtown LA, or San Francisco, or Busan and we are doing a lot of really cool but otherwise illegal things and the cops are all there and cheering because they are on our side.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 6, 2019. l is now playing in theaters.