‘Captain Marvel’ Art Reveals Full Red And Blue Movie Helmet

Some new art assets have been revealed from Marvel Studios‘ upcoming film Captain Marvel, and they finally reveal the full red and blue helmet of Carol Danvers.

The new art seems to be part of the big promotional push that will undoubtedly accompany Captain Marvel when it hits theaters, as the gallery features several notebooks, sticker books, and journals. There’s also an image that shows Captain Marvel getting ready for battle with her head tilted to the side, giving us a great look at the side of her helmet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The blue extends from the neck into the sides of the helmet, which you can see through inlets into the overall red design. The blue looks more extensive in the first piece of art, though the second one is seen from a different angle, so it could just be due to that. Like we saw in the previous Kree-colored helmet in the trailer, her hair comes through the top, styling it into an impromptu Mohawk, and you can check out the images in the gallery below.

The helmet is one of the elements from the comics that fans weren’t sure would make it into the movie when it was originally announced, but thankfully that is not the case. One thing that hasn’t made it in as of yet is the red sash she wears as part of her costume in the books, replaced with a more traditional belt design. While it might not make it into this version of the character, we do hope it is at least acknowledged by Larson at some point during the film, as it has become a fan-favorite part of her costume even before she became Captain Marvel (during her Ms. Marvel days).

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.