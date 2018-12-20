‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Top IMDb’s List of Most Anticipated 2019 Movies

2019 is fast approaching and when it comes to the films fans most want to see in the new year superheroes are at the top of the list — specifically Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

IMDb released its Most Anticipated Movies of 2019 list on Wednesday and revealed that, while Avengers: Endgame and Dark Phoenix take up the number two and three spots respectively, it’s Captain Marvel that fans are most eager for in 2019.

This ranking may come as a surprise for some fans. IMDb‘s list uses page views to measure interest in a particular film and while the idea that a Marvel movie generally tops the list is pretty much a no-brainer — the Endgame trailer smashed the YouTube record for most-watched video in 24 hours when it was released earlier this month with fans eager to not only try to suss out what’s next for the beloved heroes but also find out the film’s official title — the fact that Captain Marvel beats out the fourth Avengers installment interesting.

That said, the anticipation for Captain Marvel might be connected to the anticipation for Endgame. Fans got their first tease that Carol Danvers was coming at the end of Avengers: Infinity War when her logo lit up Nick Fury’s pager after he sent a distress message before disappearing to dust in The Decimation. That tease alone has kept fans hyped with hope that Captain Marvel will play a major role in helping what’s left of the heroes deal with the fallout of Thanos’ snap — and potentially even undo its disastrous effects. With that in mind and with Captain Marvel‘s release coming just a month ahead of Endgame’s, eager fans will no doubt want to get into theaters to soak in every detail, especially if the film provides a tantalizing post-credits scene as so many Marvel Cinematic Universe films do.

Captain Marvel is also a film that, like Black Panther before it, has interest in its own right as well. Captain Marvel marks the first ever Marvel Studios film to feature a female lead, a milestone moment that cannot be underestimated among movie audiences.

With the top three spots secured by Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Dark Phoenix, the rest of the list is filled out largely with genre movies. Spots four through 10 are taken, in order, by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, It: Chapter Two, Glass, Joker, Aladdin, and Hellboy. It’s worth noting that a handful of other films that fans have been looking forward to, such as Shazam!, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and even Men in Black 4 failed to make the top ten.

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019. Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26, 2019.

What do you think about IMDb’s rankings? Let us know in the comments below.