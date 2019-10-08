Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals How She Celebrated Her 30th Birthday

Brie Larson is currently taking a break from her Captain Marvel role as part of Marvel Studios‘ Marvel Cinematic Universe, though we figure the break won’t last long. During that time though she’s stayed quite busy, though she did take some time away from work completely to celebrate her 30th birthday. Larson will have plenty more to do in the coming weeks and months, but for a brief moment she celebrated the big day with her friends and family and enjoyed some peace and quiet away from her phone and social media, and she recently gave fans a peek at what that time away looked like on social media, as well as thanking all of her fans for always supporting her in her work. You can check out the full post below.

“One week ago I turned 30,” Larson wrote on Instagram. “To celebrate I stayed off my phone, I laughed with my friends, I hugged my family, I swam in the ocean, I dreamt really deep and reflected on…everything. Thank you for supporting my growth as an artist and individual. Thank you for using your hearts, minds and voices to better the space around you. Thank you for inspiring me. There’s so much life to live. I’m excited to see where we go. (Portrait by sister @alia_pop 💕birthday dress by @staud.clothing 💕)”

Soon Larson will be returning to the MCU in Captain Marvel 2, though we don’t know when it will take place within the overall MCU timeline or what the name or premise of it is. Odds are it will have something to do with her joining up with the Skrulls to help find them a new home in the first film, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

She’s also going to be one of the few leaders left amongst the Marvel heroes whenever she does return, as stalwarts like Captain America, Black Widow, and Iron Man exited stage left, and other Avengers like Hawkeye are moving away from the front lines. We’re anxious to see if she will take over leading the Avengers, but we imagine we’ve got some time before that decision has to be made.

You can find the official synopsis for Captain Marvel below.

“The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races,” the synopsis reads. “Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Captain Marvel is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital platforms now.