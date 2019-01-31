‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Is Ready For Action In New Image

Brie Larson will soon take the spotlight in the MCU thanks to Captain Marvel, and a new image from the film shows the hero is more than ready for it.

A new photo from Empire Magazine has made its way online, and it shows Larson in full costume and looking ready to throw down. The suit looks fantastic here, as the bright light of day helps us to see all the gold accents in the sleeves, shoulders, belt, and gloves. She truly looks like the hero that radiates power and hope here, and we can’t wait to see her in action.

You can check out the full image below.

Carol might not have access to all her memories, but as Larson described at the Captain Marvel set visit, she does know she’s a capable and skilled warrior. “I think she has an ego, but in a healthy way,” Larson said. “She doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation of herself – she just owns that she’s really good and really skilled, which feels good to play. She also has an incredible sense of humor, makes fun of herself, makes fun of other people and has no issue if someone makes fun of her.”

One of Carol’s best qualities in the comics is her self deprecating humor and ability to pick herself up after falling down. For Larson, Carol is “probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played. We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character,” Larson said. “I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully, that’s what comes out on screen.”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.