Marvel’s 7 Best Robot Superheroes

Sometimes heroes aren’t born, they’re built. Robots have been a long-standing staple of science fiction and superhero stories, and the Marvel Universe has no shortage of mechanical characters. Some are mindless drone soldiers, others act as servants, and then there are those that try to bring about the robot uprising and wipe out all organic life. And some synthetic beings become superheroes. These robotic heroes sometimes are designed to do good, while others are created for evil purposes and must rebel against their programming. Many of these heroes challenge not only what it means to be a hero, but also what it means to be alive.

While their bodies may be composed of metal, these robots have the hearts of true heroes.

7) Baymax

Most people may know Baymax as the huggable healthcare companion robot from Disney’s Big Hero 6, but the comic version of the character couldn’t be more different. Baymax was built by the Japanese boy-genius Hiro Takachiho to be his guardian, He generally appears to be a large man. But when he needs to fight, Baymax transforms into one of two forms: Battle-Dragon and Action-Mecha, both of which give him increased strength and size. However, Baymax becomes more than just a bodyguard. Hiro replicated and uploaded his deceased father’s memories into the robot. As a result, Baymax became a dear friend and father figure to Hiro, and the pair joined the Japanese government-funded superhero team, Big Hero 6.

6) Viv Vision

To feel more human, Vision built himself a family with a wife, son, and daughter. Sadly, the villain Grim Reaper murdered Vision’s new wife and son. His daughter, Viv, was the only survivor. Viv has the same powers as Vision which include super-strength, flight, intangibility, and the ability to shoot lasers. Nonetheless, traumatized by the death of his wife and son, Vision desperately wanted Viv not to use her powers and to have a normal teenage life. Despite her father’s desires Viv decided to become a superhero as she was inspired by his time as a hero. She joined the adolescent superhero team, the Champions and became good friends with fellow members Ironheart and Ms. Marvel. While she is busy saving the world as a member of the Champions, Viv did not completely give up a normal life. She tries to honor her father’s wishes by striving for a balance her superhero career with her high school life.

5) Danger

One of the most iconic features of the X-Men’s headquarters is the Danger Room, a state-of-the-art virtual reality training facility designed to hone the X-Men’s skills. The Danger Room’s AI became sentient due to the inclusion of alien technology in its design and constructed a female body for itself and adopted the name Danger. Initially, the rogue AI felt betrayed by Professor X because he knew that she was sentient but did nothing to free her and attacked the X-Men. Her anger at Professor X and the X-Men stemmed from the existential crisis she suffered from her new sentience, as she didn’t know where her original programming ended and her new sense of self began. Ultimately, Professor-X helped Danger understand herself and she forgave him. Danger is now a loyal and powerful member of the X-Men. She can transform parts of her body into all manner of weapons and tools, making her one of the most versatile members of the team.

4) Machine Man

X-51, aka Machine Man, was designed by the U.S. Army to be the ultimate weapon. Machine Man is robust and durable robot, equipped with an assortment of gadgets and weapons built into his body, including extendable arms and anti-gravity devices. His creator, Dr. Abel Stack, took X-51 from his army lab and decided to raise X-51 as his son. X-51’s “father” died in an explosion meant by the army to take out his robot son. The government viewed X-51 as a failure due to his noncompliance, and tried to have it decommissioned, forcing the android to flee. Adopting his father’s last name, Aaron Stack became the superhero Machine Man and is a public speaker and advocate for peaceful robot and human coexistence.

3) Jocasta

Built by the evil robot Ultron to be his bride, Jocasta was modeled after Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp. However, much like Frankenstein’s Bride, Jocasta immediately rebelled against Ultron, her intended husband. Contrary to Ultron’s intentions, she had inherited Janet’s morals and her independent spirit. She then joined the Avengers and became a loyal member for many years. While her base personality was that of Janet, over time, Jocasta further evolved her own sense of individuality and identity. Like other robots on this list, she desired to become more human. She even formed a short-term relationship with Hank Pym, Janet’s ex-husband (which was a bit awkward). Over the years, Jocasta has fought valiantly alongside the Avengers, sacrificing her life on several occasions for the greater good, yet always resurrecting.

2) Human Torch

Ironically, the first Human Torch was not a human. Not to be confused with the Fantastic Four member Johnny Storm, this Human Torch is an android named Jim Hammond. Introduced in 1939, Jim was Marvel Comics’ first superhero. A brilliant scientist designed him to look like a perfect human replica. However, the material Jim was made from inadvertently gave him the ability to burst into flames. He would fight alongside Captain America and Namor against the Nazis in World War II. After the war, Jim would continue his superhero career as a member of various teams, including the West Coast Avengers, the Future Foundation, and most recently S.H.I.E.L.D.

1) Vision

Thanks in part due to his captivating portrayal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Vision is the most iconic superhero robot in comic books. Another creation of Ultron, Vision, rebelled against his master and joined the Avengers to defeat him. He quickly became one of the team’s strongest members. He has the powers of super-strength, flight, intangibility, and invisibility, and can fire lasers from his eyes and the jewel on his forehead. As the product of Ultron, a cold, unfeeling machine, Vision desired above all to know what it was like to be human and to experience emotions. He married fellow Avengers member Wanda, the Scarlet Witch, but the two separated after a series of tragic events, such as the loss of their children and Wanda’s mental breakdown. Vision’s journey of self-discovery and desire to become human has made him one of the most compelling robots ever created by Marvel.