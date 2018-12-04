‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson Says Maria Rambeau Relationship Is Different From Other Superhero Films

Fans will get to meet Monica Rambeau’s mother Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, and Brie Larson gave us a few more details about their relationship in the film.

Fans are much more familiar with Monica Rambeau than her mother in the comics, but in the movie it is Maria that gets some shine. ComicBook.com’s Scott Huver recently had the chance to speak to Larson on the set of Captain Marvel about a variety of topics, including how the relationship between Carol and Maria (played by Lashana Lynch) is different than ones you’ve seen in other superhero films.

“I think the Maria dynamic is really important in this movie,” Larson told ComicBook.com. “She is the representation of love in this film and it is something that I’m very proud of, that the love relationship, and it is a deep love relationship, is not by the same lustful definition that we usually attribute to movies of this size. That it’s more complex, and also I think more meaningful than most love relationships that I see in films like this.”

“And Maria as a character is an incredible badass in her own way,” Larson said. “And they are equals, and I think seeing two women that have a playful competitiveness while also mutual respect and care, and have gone through so much together, there’s a lot of history, and are just best friends is something that I’m excited to see. Because uncomplicated sort of female friendships are sort of rare to see. I have a lot of them in my life, so to be able to bring that on screen with someone who’s just so crazy talented, and smart, and beautiful, and wonderful, and is doing her own part to make sure that there are revolutions in a movie that are her own, that she’s creating, is just awesome.”

