‘Captain Marvel’: First Look At Brie Larson’s Costume

Production temporarily begun on Marvel Studios’ first woman-led superhero film, and now fans have their first look at Brie Larson suited up in Captain Marvel.

Photos from the set show the actor in costume, revealing a surprising color scheme for the character that harkens back to the original design for the Kree hero known as Mar-Vell. Take a look below!

Ever since Carol Danvers dropped the moniker and sash of Ms. Marvel, she’s donned a red-and-blue flight suit as Captain Marvel. The design by artist Jamie McKelvie seemed ready to leap off the page and onto the screen.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the Captain Marvel suit still has the same McKelvie design, they changed the coloring to black and teal. That “sea green” hue matches the original costume of Mar-Vell, the first Captain Marvel, and many other Kree officers from the comic books.

It seems like the film will be paying homage to those comic book roots, which is somewhat surprising — the concept art showed at Marvel Studios‘ Hall H presentation during San Diego Comic-Con revealed the classic red-and-blue version of the costume.

Because this is all very early in the production, we could see a different version of the costume later on down the line. But now we’re getting a better idea of what the storyline could be for the future Marvel Studios release.

The movie has been confirmed to be a loose adaptation of the Kree-Skrull War, an Avengers storyline that brings the two warring alien races to Earth. But it also seems likely to incorporate the original Captain Marvel with Jude Law rumored to be playing Mar-Vell in the film.

This is only the first week of filming for the Captain Marvel movie, but don’t expect to see anything else from the set until March. The production will take a brief hiatus for about two months before bringing the full cast and crew on for the bulk of filming.

Captain Marvel will premiere in theaters on March 8th, 2019.