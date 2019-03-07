‘Captain Marvel’ Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Sing Ariana Grande on New ‘Carpool Karaoke’

A new episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke is being released this Friday, and this is one that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are going to want to pay attention to. The newest edition of the series features a ride with Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, the on-screen duo that have become real-life pals after appearing in numerous films together over the last couple of years.

On The Late Late Show Wednesday night, host James Corden introduced the new episode of Carpool Karaoke with a preview clip showing Larson and Jackson performing a duet of Ariana Grande’s hit song “7 Rings.”

I already know what you’re thinking, and the answer is yes. This video is every bit as wonderful as you hope it will be. Go ahead and give it a watch above!

After singing their duet, Larson and Jackson bring in a lie detector test while they ask each other questions about working on set. Apparently, Larson is lying when she says that she likes Jackson’s signature Kangol hats…

While these two stars seem completely different on paper, they’ve developed quite the friendship during the couple of years that they’ve been working together. After co-starring in Kong: Skull Island, Jackson appeared in the movie Unicorn Store, which was directed by Larson. When it was time for Larson to start work on Captain Marvel, she told Kevin Feige and the other producers that she wanted to make sure Jackson could reprise his Nick Fury role in her debut.

While speaking to EW ahead of the movie’s release, Larson revealed that Jackson was “already begging” her to be in the next movie she directs, even though there isn’t exactly a part for him.

“I’m still convincing her,” Jackson joked. “She’s not convinced I’m her muse yet.”

Regardless of how many movies these two make together, they’re quickly winning us all over and becoming our favorite BFFs in Hollywood.

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8th.

