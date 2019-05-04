Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Covers Ariana Grande Song

Brie Larson may be a powerhouse on screen as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mightiest superhero in Captain Marvel, but it turns out that it isn’t just as Carol Danvers that Larson can go higher, further faster. The actress has an impressive singing voice and fans are getting to hear it with a cover of Ariana Grande’s “My Everything” shared to her Instagram Stories.

Larson posted the video, which you can check out below (via Just Jared), of herself playing guitar and singing the song from Grande’s album of the same name, even captioning the video with a heart-eyed panda sticker and “@arianagrande stan forever”. Further in the original video, she notes that she borrowed the guitar and suggests that maybe she buy her own.

Understandably fans, some fans are shook by Larson’s singing talent, but this actually isn’t the first time the star’s vocal skills have been on display. Larson, along with co-star Samuel L. Jackson, sang Grande’s “7 Rings” in a recent episode of Carpool Karaoke but her vocal stylings go even further back than that. Long before she was Captain Marvel, Larson actually had a record deal and released the album Finally Out Of P.E. in 2005 when she was just 16-years-old. The album spawned two singles, “She Said” and “Life After You” but ultimately only sold around 4,000 copies. Still, the album was enough to land her a spot in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that year, singing on the Barbie Castle float.

Larson’s singing voice was later featured in 2010’s Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, but singing isn’t the only somewhat surprising talent Larson has. In a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Larson showed off her gaming skills as well by playing the hit VR game Beat Saber. The actress put on quite a show playing the game — which has players use controllers as virtual light sabers to slice cubes that come at them to the beat of whatever song is playing — to the song “Escape (Ft. Summer Haze)” and ultimately racked up 34,338 points.

What do you think about Larson’s cover of Grande’s “My Everything”? Let us know in the comments below.

You can catch Larson in both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, both of which are in theaters now.

