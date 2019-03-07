‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson on Leading an All-Female Avengers Team

Is Captain Marvel star Brie Larson ready to lead her own all-female Avengers team?

"Duh!" the actress tells ComicBook.com.

"I mean, I feel like they have to elect me. We've been talking about this, about what our democratic system would be, as to who gets to be the leader — or if there even is one. Maybe we can all co-exist happily, we don't need to have a specific leader. But if they nominated me for that, of course I'm in."

The proposed spinoff would assemble Marvel's leading ladies — Larson, Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan, Thor star Tessa Thompson, Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly, and Black Panther stars Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright — as an offshoot of the Avengers franchise, mirroring Marvel Comics' female-led A-Force team.

Lilly previously nominated Larson's Carol Danvers for leader last year, saying "it seems only natural" for Captain Marvel to take charge.

"She's the captain. And Captain America leads the other Avengers, right, so maybe Captain Marvel would lead. I'd think so," Lilly said.

Like Larson, the Hope van Dyne star suggests using their Avengers spinoff to blaze a new path forward.

"I think I'm being a bit old fashioned and maybe a little bit rigid about this, because if it is an all-female Avengers film, then the sky's the limit. We can reinvent the wheel," she said.

"We don't have to do anything that anyone's ever done before. We can just make it all up and change the game."

Gillan, who played Nebula, previously recounted how Larson emerged as a natural leader when bringing the idea of an all-female Avengers to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige after a snapshot of the assembled actresses went viral.

"Brie Larson was like, 'We should go up to Kevin Feige and tell him to make an all-female Marvel movie,' so we marched up there in a group, a whole herd of us, and said that to him," Gillan told IndieWire.

"He was like, 'Yeah, that would be amazing!' but he didn't really commit to it, but he thought it would be a great idea."

Feige later elaborated Marvel possesses an "embarrassment of riches" in the way of strong female characters before noting uniting those characters is "all about figuring out when and how."

Captain Marvel releases March 8, followed by Avengers: Endgame April 26.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!