‘Captain Marvel’ Cast Featured On New Magazine Cover

Captain Marvel just took over the cover of this month’s Ciak magazine, and Brie Larson brought along the whole cast.

Well, not the whole cast (no Goose here), but pretty much everyone else. The cover to Ciak’s newest issue features Larson’s Captain Marvel front and center as she powers up for battle. Joining her are Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ben Mendelsohn, with the latter in his full Skrull form.

You can check out the new cover below.

There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding Mendelsohn’s character Talos, but even more mystery surrounds Jude Law’s character. We know he plays the commander of the elite Kree team Starforce, though we know he will have more importance to the film than just the team’s leader. Early toy and merchandise from the film have suggested he will be playing Yon-Rogg, though we haven’t had a full shot of the character with his helmet off to confirm that, so there is still a bit of mystery around it.

As for Talos, we know what Skrulls can do of course, as they are shapeshifters by nature. We also know his character has been able to infiltrate S.H.I.E.L.D., so much so that he is actually Nick Fury’s boss. We also know at some point Carol Danvers has the ability to see through Skrull disguises, as she decks an old woman on a bus, who turns out to be a Skrull.

In the comics, this has been done several ways, with characters like 3-D Man being able to see through and other heroes doing it via technology or magic. As for Danvers, it could be something she’s trained to be able to do or perhaps she is aided by some sort of device. Given that the Kree and the Skrulls have been fighting for some time, it would make sense that the Kree would find a workaround for the Skrulls shapeshifting abilities.

We’re excited to see how it all plays out, and thankfully we don’t have much longer to wait.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

