‘Captain Marvel’: Clark Gregg Just Pitched the Best Idea for a Phil Coulson Disney+ Series

Captain Marvel star Clark Gregg has enjoyed a long career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, transferring from films to television and back again. And he might have just come up with another great pitch to keep Agent Phil Coulson around in a brand new series.

While speaking with Fandom about Coulson’s future in the MCU, Gregg offered an idea that could be a wonderful change of pace for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, documenting the formation of the Avengers Initiative out of the events of Captain Marvel.

“My fantasy is that the idea of the Avengers Initiative is born here, but then [Captain Marvel’s] gone. So what kind of horrible superhero dates have me and Nick Fury been on with various clowns and clownettes from around the globe claiming to have powers?” Gregg said. “I really want to see that short. ‘So what does this guy say he does?’ ‘He just never takes a shower. And nobody can get close to him. He can make people faint.’ ‘…I’m going back to the car. You go talk to him.’”

Gregg has more ideas for Coulson’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including an awkward encounter with the Avenger he claimed was his own personal hero.

“I have always fantasized that poor Phil Coulson walks in, maybe in the early days of Agents of SHIELD. Still in the dark days of realizing he was brought back [from the dead] and feeling kinda bad about it when he’s realizing the Avengers have all been lied to. Then just walking into a deli and bumping into Steve Rogers. Just how ugly that would get very fast. ‘I got some ‘splaining to do.’”

Of course, we don’t know what the future (or past) holds for Coulson, especially the character having passed away during the most recent season of Agents of SHIELD. However, if the suits over at Disney+ know what they’re doing, they’d greenlight this Avengers Recruitment Drive series the second they hear it.

