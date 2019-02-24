‘Captain Marvel’: Close-Up Look At The Costumes

The press tour for Captain Marvel officially kicked off earlier this week when Marvel Studios held a round of press screenings and subsequent press conferences and junkets. Amidst the madness, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis had a chance to break away from the action to snapshot the movie-accurate uniforms the studio on hand, showing the pieces the film’s lead characters wore in the upcoming film.

In addition to both the iconic scarlet and blue fans know Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) by, they also had a civilian outfit for Carol Danvers in addition to uniforms for members of the Starforce and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

During one of the aforementioned press junkets, Larson told Comicbook.com that she would jump at the chance to lead an all-female Avengers team akin to the comics’ version of A-Force.

“I mean, I feel like they have to elect me,” Larson admitted. “We’ve been talking about this, about what our democratic system would be, as to who gets to be the leader — or if there even is one. Maybe we can all co-exist happily, we don’t need to have a specific leader. But if they nominated me for that, of course I’m in.”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th. Other Marvel Studios movies out this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Keep scrolling to see all of the uniforms that were on hand at the Captain Marvel press tour kickoff!

Captain Marvel

First and foremost, Marvels studios had two costumes on hand for Captain Marvel herself — the altered red and blue Starforce suit and a civilian outfit with jeans and a leather jacket. Though a version of the red and blue suit was on display at CCXP last November, it didn’t include the mohawk helmet.

Yon-Rogg/Starforce

The next suit up is a teal and navy suit worn by members of the Kree Starforce. In this case, this suit in question appears to be the one worn by Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), as it closely resembles the “Starforce Commander” toys released by Funko and Marvel Legends.

Talos

Last up is the super sleek design for Mendelsohn’s Talos, a member of the alien Skrull race. It has yet to be revealed just how often Mendelsohn will be in his Skrull form compared to being undercover as a human, but it’s reasonable to expect he’ll be wearing this dark leather getup when he’s in his Skrull form.

