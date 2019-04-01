‘Captain Marvel’ Keyframe Art Reveals Battle With Horde Of Alien Robots

Before a script existed for Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios let their visual development artists run wild with ideas, allowing them to sketch whatever their imagination could come up with. Andy Park — Marvel Studios’ visual development lead — recently shared one of the images he came up with during that timeframe, showing Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she fought alien robots out among the cosmos.

Though it’s not expressly stated, the robots do bear a striking resemblance to Kree Sentries. Fans of Danvers and Mar-Vell — and cosmic Marvel comics, for that matter — will recognize the sentries as the main defense of the Kree race on Hala. More often than not, however, the robots are used for harm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Keyframe I painted in the very beginning even before there was a script,” Park tweeted alongside the art. “We were free to come up with imagery that can get everyone excited for the film. I imagined Captain Marvel fighting a horde of alien robots trying to prevent them from ruling the universe!”

If you’ve seen Captain Marvel, you’ll know by now that no sentries were seen within the film itself. With the move hardly scratching the surface of Hala and the Kree, it’s possible fans get the mysterious machinations in a sequel. While a sequel has yet to be confirmed, it’s all but guaranteed as Captain Marvel roars to a billion dollar box office. As of this writing, the movie has made nearly $993m worldwide, $353m of which came domestically. Though they have yet to get serious about a sequel, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says a follow-up has the potential to be “amazing.”

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be,” Feige previously said. “So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

How much do you think Captain Marvel is going to end up making at the box office? Let us know your thoughts in comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!