‘Captain Marvel’ Concept Art Gives Carol Danvers Short Hair

Andy Park, comic book artist, illustrator, and concept artist, is frequently posting cool images to his social media accounts. Recently, the creative shared an an early image of what Brie Larson could have looked like as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. The major difference between this picture and the final result is the hair. Looks like Park had originally envisioned the character with shorter locks.

So how many times have YOU watched Captain Marvel? I watched it 6 times! But 4 of those were WIP versions. Here’s an early concept design version I painted up of #captainmarvel @brielarson pic.twitter.com/jQoYs9sg0z — Andy Park (@andyparkart) March 17, 2019

“So how many times have YOU watched Captain Marvel? I watched it 6 times! But 4 of those were WIP versions. Here’s an early concept design version I painted up of #captainmarvel @brielarson,” he wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans were quick to comment on the tweet, praising the artist for his work and sharing how many times they have seen the film.

“7x and counting. Beautiful artwork!,” @JenPhillips721 wrote.

“Loved the film Andy, can’t wait to see it again, and again…,” @CosplayParents replied.

“Really love how you captured the cocky pilot swagger @brielarson portrays. And that brilliant slight upwards tilt of the head that screams confidence,” @kid_kide added.

Park began his career as comic book artist for Extreme Studios, which is a division of Image Comics. He joined the Visual Development team at Marvel Studios in 2010 and has served as the concept illustrator for the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His list of credits include The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther. He was also the visual development supervisor on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

What do you think of this alternate Captain Marvel look? Tell us in the comments!

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.