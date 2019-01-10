‘Captain Marvel’: Djimon Hounsou Explains How Korath Is Different From ‘Guardians’

When Djimon Hounsou returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Korath in March’s Captain Marvel, the character will be completely different from the no-nonsense servant of Ronan the Accuser seen troubling Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy.

While Hounsou and Lee Pace (Ronan) will both turn up, fighting in the Starforce as part of the Kree-Skrull War, he assured reporters during a recent set visit that the similarities basically end there.

“This is a completely separate story, standalone story, nothing to do with Guardians other than the fact that some of those characters interact with each other later,” Hounsou said. “Other than that, no. It’s very different from Guardians.

That said, Hounsou promised that the film will have a light tone and share some of the sensibilities that made the James Gunn franchise a big hit for Marvel.

“Oh, it’s very close,” he said, while admitting that his role was more or less shot in one aspect of the film and not throughout all of it. “There’s a bit of a kind of humor within the unit of the Starforce. It’s quite nice humor. I’m guessing the whole film will have a light outlook on the material.”

It seems like that is Hounsou’s lot in comic book movie life; he will also appear in the equally-light-hearted Shazam! later this year, playing the role of the eponymous wizard who gives his powers to Billy Batson. As most comic book fans know, the superhero Shazam was originally known as Captain Marvel, and Marvel themselves only created a character by that name decades later when the publisher who owned Shazam before DC allowed the trademark to lapse.

Promotion for Captain Marvel has been steadily accelerating over the last month or so, and will continue to do so as its March 8th release date approaches. There is a certain level of hype surrounding the movie solely because it’s produced by Marvel Studios, but people are mostly excited for the debut of the MCU’s first solo female hero.

Carol Danvers, played by Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson, will make her first big screen appearance in Captain Marvel, though her debut was alluded to at the end of 2017’s Avengers: Infinity War in the form of Nick Fury’s pager.

Besides Gregg and Jackson, the film will also star Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Lee Page, Lashana Lynch, and more. Also, look out for an exciting cameo appearance by a Blockbuster Video store.

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8th.