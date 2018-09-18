‘Captain Marvel’ Screenwriter Praises Marvel for Going Above and Beyond in Recruiting Female-Heavy Team

These days, people like Geneve Robertson-Dworet are looking to overhaul the superhero genre. To date, the screenwriter has worked on some big titles like Tomb Raider, and her impending credit on Captain Marvel is one of Marvel Studios’ most anticipated. And, according to Robertson-Dworet, the team backing Captain Marvel went above to bring female voices to its creative team.

Speaking with NPR in a recent interview, the writer praised Marvel Studios for having a female-centric team both on and off screen.

“Marvel really went above and beyond with Captain Marvel,” she stressed.

“Not only did they have Anna Boden, who, along with Ryan Fleck is directing the movie … they had many female writers working on the project. They also had female producers in the room. And that is really rare to have that.”

Continuing, Robertson-Dworet said the feat was huge given how small the professional pool of women writers has become in Hollywood.

“My female genre-writer friends and I talk all the time about how you could count the number of women who do what we do on two hands,” the screenwriter explained.

“So when I go up for jobs in the superhero space or in the action space that has a female lead, I’ll usually know all the other writers who are competing for the project. I’d say that’s a problem that there’s so few of us. And we are already talking amongst ourselves about: How can we help other women — who want to do what we’re doing — do it?”

With more and more voices speaking out for inclusivity in Hollywood, the shift Robertson-Dworet experienced with Captain Marvel is one that will become normal if all goes well. The male-dominated writers nest within filmmaking has existed for decades, but projects like Wonder Woman have helped buck that trend. So, when Captain Marvel rockets at the box-office as expected, aspiring female screenwriters will be able to thank Robertson-Dworet for opening more doors to their dream job.

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Samuel L. Jackson, opens March 8, 2019.