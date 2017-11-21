‘Captain Marvel’ Shooting Update Could Lead Into ‘Avengers 4’

With production wrapping on Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel Studios is starting to look toward its 2019 release slate and their first woman-led superhero film.

Though pre-production is currently underway on Captain Marvel, a new rumor suggests that they’re looking to cast key roles for scenes to film for one week in late January, possibly coinciding with Avengers 4.

The rumor comes by way of MCU Exchange, who also peg the film’s official production start in early March and is scheduled to wrap up in mid-July.

It’s not clear where this early week of production will take place from the report, or who all will be involved with the production. But it did note how the production changed locations from Marvel Studios usual stomping grounds in Atlanta to Los Angeles, possibly hinting at the setting for the new film.

MCU Exchange theorizes if the early shoot is necessary in order to make use of the cast of Avengers 4, who are currently at work on the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

While a lot of speculation has been made about Captain Marvel’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when Brie Larson will debut on the big screen, new details about her solo film were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

The movie is set to be directed by Anna Bodden and Ryan Fleck, who also helmed Mississippi Grind together.

The movie is said to be set in the ’90s and would adapt elements of “The Kree-Skrull War”, including both alien races coming to Earth. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, though he is said to have both eyes intact, and Ben Mendelsohn was rumored to be cast as the film’s villain.

Not much else has been revealed about the film, but with production set to start soon, we can probably expect to hear news about the film’s cast being fleshed out.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.

